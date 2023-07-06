Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
After batting .258 with two doubles, two home runs, nine walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is batting .264 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.
- In 55.3% of his 76 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- In 12 games this year, he has homered (15.8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (39.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (10.5%).
- In 39.5% of his games this season (30 of 76), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he has scored more than once.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.350
|OBP
|.391
|.475
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|22
|24/16
|K/BB
|27/16
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Phillies allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez makes the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Friday, the lefty threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed a 3.26 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.
