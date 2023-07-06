After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .223 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.

Siri has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 53 games this season, with at least two hits in 13.2% of them.

He has gone deep in 30.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 53), and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.

Siri has driven home a run in 24 games this season (45.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 23 .247 AVG .195 .308 OBP .236 .526 SLG .549 10 XBH 13 8 HR 8 20 RBI 17 34/9 K/BB 32/5 4 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings