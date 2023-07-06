After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .223 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.
  • Siri has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 53 games this season, with at least two hits in 13.2% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 30.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 53), and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
  • Siri has driven home a run in 24 games this season (45.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
  • He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 23
.247 AVG .195
.308 OBP .236
.526 SLG .549
10 XBH 13
8 HR 8
20 RBI 17
34/9 K/BB 32/5
4 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Sanchez (0-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.
  • In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.26, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
