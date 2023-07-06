Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .223 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.
- Siri has picked up a hit in 60.4% of his 53 games this season, with at least two hits in 13.2% of them.
- He has gone deep in 30.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 53), and 8.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Siri has driven home a run in 24 games this season (45.3%), including more than one RBI in 18.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- He has scored in 27 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|23
|.247
|AVG
|.195
|.308
|OBP
|.236
|.526
|SLG
|.549
|10
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|17
|34/9
|K/BB
|32/5
|4
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez (0-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season.
- In his last time out on Friday, the left-hander tossed six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.26, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
