On Thursday, Manuel Margot (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .255.

Margot has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 63 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.9% of those games.

In 4.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 34.9% of his games this year, Margot has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 22 games this year (34.9%), including multiple runs in six games.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 30 .225 AVG .284 .288 OBP .333 .343 SLG .402 7 XBH 10 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 17/8 K/BB 19/7 2 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings