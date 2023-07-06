Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Thursday, Manuel Margot (.289 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .255.
- Margot has picked up a hit in 63.5% of his 63 games this year, with more than one hit in 15.9% of those games.
- In 4.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.9% of his games this year, Margot has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.3%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- He has scored in 22 games this year (34.9%), including multiple runs in six games.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|30
|.225
|AVG
|.284
|.288
|OBP
|.333
|.343
|SLG
|.402
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|17/8
|K/BB
|19/7
|2
|SB
|4
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 90 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in baseball.
- Sanchez (0-2) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 3.26 ERA in 19 1/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- In four games this season, the 26-year-old has put up a 3.26 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.
