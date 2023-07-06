Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is batting .286 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.
- Arozarena has picked up a hit in 56 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.
- Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (17.9%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has an RBI in 32 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 43 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|40
|.295
|AVG
|.276
|.422
|OBP
|.366
|.523
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|24
|37/24
|K/BB
|50/21
|6
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
