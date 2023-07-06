Thursday's contest between the Tampa Bay Rays (57-32) and the Philadelphia Phillies (46-39) at Tropicana Field has a projected final score of 6-3 based on our computer prediction, with a favored Rays squad securing the victory. Game time is at 6:40 PM ET on July 6.

The probable starters are Shawn Armstrong for the Rays and Cristopher Sanchez (0-2) for the Phillies.

Rays vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 6, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Rays have won 51 out of the 74 games, or 68.9%, in which they've been favored.

Tampa Bay has a record of 47-15 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 56.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored 493 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays' 3.74 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule