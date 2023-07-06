Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays head into the final of a three-game series against Alec Bohm and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

The favored Rays have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Phillies, who are listed at +105. A 9-run over/under is set for the contest.

Rays vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -130 +105 9 -115 -105 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Rays and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Rays failed to cover.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays are 51-23 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 68.9% of those games).

Tampa Bay has gone 47-15 (winning 75.8% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Rays a 56.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has played in 89 games with a set over/under, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 51 times (51-34-4).

The Rays have a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season.

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-12 23-20 25-16 32-16 45-28 12-4

