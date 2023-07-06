Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Nicholas Castellanos and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Franco Stats

Franco has 93 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 27 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .285/.343/.466 so far this season.

Franco hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1 at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 30 2-for-6 2 0 2 5 1

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 45 walks and 58 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .286/.394/.482 so far this year.

Arozarena enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two home runs and four RBI.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Jul. 5 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Jul. 2 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Mariners Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 30 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 102 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 23 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a slash line of .310/.352/.514 so far this season.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 5 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Rays Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 1 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI (97 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He's slashed .304/.340/.429 so far this year.

Stott enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 5 4-for-5 2 0 1 5 1 at Rays Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 2 1-for-3 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 30 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Cubs Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

