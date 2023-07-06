Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.

Walls has gotten a hit in 34 of 66 games this year (51.5%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (10.6%).

In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Walls has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (18 of 66), with two or more RBI four times (6.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 29 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 34 .180 AVG .237 .311 OBP .318 .260 SLG .466 6 XBH 13 1 HR 6 7 RBI 19 31/18 K/BB 30/14 8 SB 10

