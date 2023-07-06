The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo!

Cristopher Sanchez

TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.

Franco has gotten a hit in 57 of 82 games this season (69.5%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (34.1%).

In 10 games this season, he has homered (12.2%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).

In 36.6% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 38 .301 AVG .268 .359 OBP .325 .526 SLG .399 23 XBH 12 7 HR 3 28 RBI 16 26/16 K/BB 23/13 13 SB 14

Phillies Pitching Rankings