Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco and his .550 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.466) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is 47th in the league in slugging.
- Franco has gotten a hit in 57 of 82 games this season (69.5%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (34.1%).
- In 10 games this season, he has homered (12.2%, and 2.8% of his trips to the plate).
- In 36.6% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 35 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|38
|.301
|AVG
|.268
|.359
|OBP
|.325
|.526
|SLG
|.399
|23
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|16
|26/16
|K/BB
|23/13
|13
|SB
|14
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to surrender 90 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
