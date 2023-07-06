Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Thursday, Yandy Diaz (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz has 87 hits and an OBP of .396, both of which rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Diaz has gotten a hit in 50 of 74 games this year (67.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (35.1%).
- He has homered in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 74), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has driven in a run in 25 games this season (33.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 56.8% of his games this season (42 of 74), with two or more runs 11 times (14.9%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|35
|.324
|AVG
|.294
|.407
|OBP
|.385
|.510
|SLG
|.485
|13
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|26/19
|K/BB
|25/18
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.12).
- The Phillies give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.26, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .243 batting average against him.
