The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe, who went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI last time in action, battle Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Phillies.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

In 29 of 52 games this year (55.8%) Lowe has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.3%).

He has hit a home run in nine games this year (17.3%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 17 of 52 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .236 AVG .191 .333 OBP .280 .483 SLG .340 10 XBH 7 6 HR 3 21 RBI 11 37/13 K/BB 29/12 2 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings