Dream vs. Sky: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, July 7, 2023, the Chicago Sky (8-9) take a three-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the Atlanta Dream (8-8), who have won three straight as well. It starts at 8:00 PM ET (on ION).
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Dream vs. Sky matchup.
Dream vs. Sky Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Dream vs. Sky Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sky Moneyline
|Dream Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Sky (-1.5)
|169.5
|-120
|+100
|BetMGM
|Sky (-1.5)
|170.5
|-115
|-105
|PointsBet
|Sky (-1.5)
|169.5
|-125
|-105
|Tipico
|Sky (-1.5)
|169.5
|-125
|-105
Dream vs. Sky Betting Trends
- The Sky are 9-7-0 ATS this season.
- The Dream have compiled an 8-6-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Chicago has been favored by 1.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those matchups.
- Atlanta has covered the spread six times this season (6-5 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.
- The Sky and their opponents have combined to go over the point total eight out of 16 times this season.
- So far this season, 11 out of the Dream's 15 games with an over/under have hit the over.
