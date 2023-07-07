Harold Ramirez Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Harold Ramirez -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Harold Ramirez At The Plate
- Ramirez is hitting .287 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.
- In 62.1% of his games this season (41 of 66), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (30.3%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (15.2%).
- He has scored in 28 of 66 games this year, and more than once 3 times.
Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|29
|.282
|AVG
|.292
|.338
|OBP
|.315
|.556
|SLG
|.340
|17
|XBH
|3
|8
|HR
|1
|24
|RBI
|11
|33/10
|K/BB
|18/4
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.57), 58th in WHIP (1.445), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
