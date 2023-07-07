After hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 67 hits, batting .264 this season with 29 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

In 55.8% of his games this season (43 of 77), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (23.4%) he recorded more than one.

In 13 games this year, he has homered (16.9%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

In 40.3% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored in 40.3% of his games this season (31 of 77), with two or more runs 10 times (13.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 37 .246 AVG .281 .347 OBP .391 .492 SLG .500 13 XBH 16 9 HR 6 32 RBI 22 25/16 K/BB 27/16 1 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings