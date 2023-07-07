After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is batting .224 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.

In 61.1% of his 54 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in 29.6% of his games this season, and 8% of his trips to the plate.

Siri has an RBI in 24 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 27 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 23 .248 AVG .195 .306 OBP .236 .515 SLG .549 10 XBH 13 8 HR 8 20 RBI 17 36/9 K/BB 32/5 4 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings