Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .250.
- Margot has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (40 of 64), with multiple hits 10 times (15.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 4.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22 games this year (34.4%), Margot has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had two or more.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (34.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|30
|.217
|AVG
|.284
|.278
|OBP
|.333
|.330
|SLG
|.402
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|18/8
|K/BB
|19/7
|2
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Braves are sending Morton (8-6) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 28th, 1.445 WHIP ranks 58th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.