Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
On Friday, Randy Arozarena (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Explore More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .282.
- He ranks 29th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.
- Arozarena has gotten a hit in 56 of 85 games this year (65.9%), including 24 multi-hit games (28.2%).
- He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.
- In 37.6% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.288
|AVG
|.276
|.413
|OBP
|.366
|.510
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|24
|39/24
|K/BB
|50/21
|6
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves' 3.64 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.57), 58th in WHIP (1.445), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers.
