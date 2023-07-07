Charlie Morton will start for the Atlanta Braves against the Tampa Bay Rays and Isaac Paredes on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

The Braves are -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rays (-115). The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Braves Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -115 -105 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over five times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 51 of the 75 games they were the moneyline favorite this season (68%).

Tampa Bay has gone 51-24 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (68% winning percentage).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 53.5% in this matchup.

Tampa Bay has had an over/under set by bookmakers 90 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 51 of those games (51-35-4).

The Rays have collected a 9-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 60% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-13 23-20 25-16 32-17 45-28 12-5

