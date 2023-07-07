How to Watch the Rays vs. Braves Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 7
Isaac Paredes and Matt Olson will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves square off at Tropicana Field on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
Rays Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 134 total home runs.
- Tampa Bay ranks third in baseball with a .455 slugging percentage.
- The Rays are fifth in MLB with a .261 batting average.
- Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (494 total runs).
- The Rays rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.
- The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.
- Tampa Bay has a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rays pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.212).
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher
- Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Glasnow is trying to collect his second quality start of the season.
- Glasnow is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the hill.
- He has given up one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rays Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/1/2023
|Mariners
|L 8-3
|Away
|Tyler Glasnow
|George Kirby
|7/2/2023
|Mariners
|L 7-6
|Away
|Taj Bradley
|Luis Castillo
|7/4/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Aaron Nola
|7/5/2023
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Home
|Zack Littell
|Taijuan Walker
|7/6/2023
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Home
|Shawn Armstrong
|Cristopher Sanchez
|7/7/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Tyler Glasnow
|Charlie Morton
|7/8/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Taj Bradley
|Spencer Strider
|7/9/2023
|Braves
|-
|Home
|Zach Eflin
|Bryce Elder
|7/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
|7/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|-
|-
