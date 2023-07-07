The Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) will look to Wander Franco when they host Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (58-28) at Tropicana Field on Friday, July 7. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Braves have -105 odds to upset. The matchup's total is listed at 8.5 runs.

Rays vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Tyler Glasnow - TB (2-2, 4.50 ERA) vs Charlie Morton - ATL (8-6, 3.57 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Rays vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Have the urge to put money on the Rays' matchup against the Braves but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Rays (-115) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Rays to take down the Braves with those odds, and the Rays emerge with the victory, you'd get back $18.70.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Wander Franco get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Rays vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have won 51, or 68%, of the 75 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter, the Rays have a 51-24 record (winning 68% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 53.5% chance to win.

The Rays were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 3-4 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times.

The Braves have been underdogs in seven games this season and have come away with the win five times (71.4%) in those contests.

The Braves have a win-loss record of 5-1 when favored by -105 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

Over the past 10 games, bookmakers have not installed the Braves as underdogs once.

When it comes to hitting the over, Atlanta and its opponents are 4-6-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Rays vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+200) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+185) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+185)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win AL East -699 - 1st

Think the Rays can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Tampa Bay and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.