Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
On Friday, Wander Franco (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Phillies.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 52nd and he is 52nd in slugging.
- Franco has recorded a hit in 58 of 83 games this season (69.9%), including 28 multi-hit games (33.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this season (36.1%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35 of 83 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|38
|.298
|AVG
|.268
|.355
|OBP
|.325
|.517
|SLG
|.399
|23
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|16
|26/16
|K/BB
|23/13
|14
|SB
|14
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Morton (8-6) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.57 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 28th, 1.445 WHIP ranks 58th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
