Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
On Friday, Yandy Diaz (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 88 hits and an OBP of .399 this season.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.
- Diaz has recorded a hit in 51 of 75 games this season (68.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (34.7%).
- Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (16.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Diaz has an RBI in 25 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 56.0% of his games this year (42 of 75), with two or more runs 11 times (14.7%).
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|35
|.324
|AVG
|.294
|.413
|OBP
|.385
|.507
|SLG
|.485
|13
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|26/21
|K/BB
|25/18
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.64).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 28th, 1.445 WHIP ranks 58th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
