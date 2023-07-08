The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Braves.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .213.

Lowe has had a hit in 29 of 53 games this year (54.7%), including multiple hits nine times (17.0%).

He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 16 games this year (30.2%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 32.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.3%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 26 GP 25 .236 AVG .191 .346 OBP .280 .483 SLG .340 10 XBH 7 6 HR 3 21 RBI 11 37/15 K/BB 29/12 3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings