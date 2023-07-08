The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have +15000 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-worst in the NFL as of December 31.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC South: +750

+750 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +15000

Tampa Bay Betting Insights

Tampa Bay went 4-12-1 ATS last season.

Buccaneers games hit the over six out of 17 times last season.

Tampa Bay ranked 15th in total offense (346.7 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last year.

The Buccaneers went 5-4 at home last year and 3-5 away from home.

As the underdog, Tampa Bay was winless (0-3). But as the favorite put together a 8-6 record.

The Buccaneers were 4-2 in the NFC South and 8-4 in the NFC overall.

Buccaneers Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Mike Evans had 77 catches for 1,124 yards (74.9 per game) and six touchdowns.

In 12 games, Baker Mayfield passed for 2,163 yards (180.3 per game), with 10 touchdowns and eight interceptions, and a completion percentage of 60.0%.

Also, Mayfield ran for 89 yards and one TD.

In 15 games a season ago, Chris Godwin had 104 catches for 1,023 yards (68.2 per game) and three touchdowns.

On the ground, Rachaad White scored one touchdown and accumulated 481 yards (28.3 per game).

On defense last year, Devin White helped lead the way with 124 tackles, 8.0 TFL, 5.5 sacks, and five passes defended in 17 games.

2023-24 Buccaneers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Vikings - +4000 2 September 17 Bears - +6600 3 September 25 Eagles - +700 4 October 1 @ Saints - +3000 6 October 15 Lions - +2000 7 October 22 Falcons - +6600 8 October 26 @ Bills - +800 9 November 5 @ Texans - +15000 10 November 12 Titans - +12500 11 November 19 @ 49ers - +900 12 November 26 @ Colts - +10000 13 December 3 Panthers - +8000 14 December 10 @ Falcons - +6600 15 December 17 @ Packers - +6600 16 December 24 Jaguars - +2500 17 December 31 Saints - +3000 18 January 7 @ Panthers - +8000

