Francisco Mejía Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Francisco Mejia -- with an on-base percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Francisco Mejía At The Plate
- Mejia has 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .218.
- Mejia has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (21 of 39), with more than one hit six times (15.4%).
- He has hit a home run in three games this season (7.7%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Mejia has driven in a run in 11 games this season (28.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), with two or more runs four times (10.3%).
Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.206
|AVG
|.231
|.236
|OBP
|.271
|.382
|SLG
|.338
|8
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|4
|21/3
|K/BB
|14/3
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 91 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Strider (10-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 3.75 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 155 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.2 K/9 ranks first.
