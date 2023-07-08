Francisco Mejia -- with an on-base percentage of .176 in his past 10 games, 78 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the mound, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Looking to place a prop bet on Francisco Mejía? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia has 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks while hitting .218.

Mejia has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (21 of 39), with more than one hit six times (15.4%).

He has hit a home run in three games this season (7.7%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Mejia has driven in a run in 11 games this season (28.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 38.5% of his games this season (15 of 39), with two or more runs four times (10.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 19 .206 AVG .231 .236 OBP .271 .382 SLG .338 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 9 RBI 4 21/3 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings