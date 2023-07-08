Jonathan Aranda makes his season debut when the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)

Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

In 40.0% of his 30 games last season, Aranda had a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.

Logging a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two round-trippers.

Aranda drove in a run in six of 30 games last year.

In eight of 30 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 16 GP 14 .233 AVG .143 .353 OBP .167 .372 SLG .257 4 XBH 2 1 HR 1 4 RBI 2 10/7 K/BB 13/1 0 SB 0

