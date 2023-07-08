Jonathan Aranda makes his season debut when the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jonathan Aranda? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)

  • Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • In 40.0% of his 30 games last season, Aranda had a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two round-trippers.
  • Aranda drove in a run in six of 30 games last year.
  • In eight of 30 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
16 GP 14
.233 AVG .143
.353 OBP .167
.372 SLG .257
4 XBH 2
1 HR 1
4 RBI 2
10/7 K/BB 13/1
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
  • The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts through 98 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and first in K/9 (14.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.