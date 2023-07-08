Jonathan Aranda Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 6:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jonathan Aranda makes his season debut when the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Atlanta Braves and Spencer Strider at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)
- Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
- In 40.0% of his 30 games last season, Aranda had a hit. He also had three multi-hit games in 2022.
- Logging a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two round-trippers.
- Aranda drove in a run in six of 30 games last year.
- In eight of 30 games last year he touched home plate, including multiple runs once.
Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|14
|.233
|AVG
|.143
|.353
|OBP
|.167
|.372
|SLG
|.257
|4
|XBH
|2
|1
|HR
|1
|4
|RBI
|2
|10/7
|K/BB
|13/1
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Braves had a collective 9.7 K/9 last season, the second-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.45 team ERA ranked fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Braves gave up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (148 total, 0.9 per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts through 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and first in K/9 (14.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
