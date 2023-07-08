Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Saturday, Jose Siri (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is hitting .220 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 33 of 55 games this year (60.0%) Siri has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (12.7%).
- He has hit a long ball in 29.1% of his games this year, and 7.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Siri has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (43.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (18.2%).
- He has scored in 49.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|.240
|AVG
|.195
|.298
|OBP
|.236
|.500
|SLG
|.549
|10
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|17
|38/9
|K/BB
|32/5
|4
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- The Braves will send Strider (10-2) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.2 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
