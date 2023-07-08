On Saturday, Jose Siri (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Siri? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

Siri is hitting .220 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.

In 33 of 55 games this year (60.0%) Siri has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (12.7%).

He has hit a long ball in 29.1% of his games this year, and 7.8% of his chances at the plate.

Siri has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (43.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (18.2%).

He has scored in 49.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 32 GP 23 .240 AVG .195 .298 OBP .236 .500 SLG .549 10 XBH 13 8 HR 8 20 RBI 17 38/9 K/BB 32/5 4 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings