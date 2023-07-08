Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .415 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is batting .276 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this year (46 of 71), with multiple hits 21 times (29.6%).

He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 71), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this season (42.3%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 29 of 71 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 36 .270 AVG .281 .294 OBP .338 .426 SLG .533 13 XBH 16 3 HR 9 17 RBI 31 33/4 K/BB 42/12 7 SB 12

Braves Pitching Rankings