Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Read More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley is hitting .276 with 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks.

In 39 of 67 games this year (58.2%) Raley has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).

He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (13 of 67), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has an RBI in 24 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 33 .233 AVG .310 .337 OBP .378 .522 SLG .637 14 XBH 17 5 HR 10 14 RBI 22 37/8 K/BB 35/9 6 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings