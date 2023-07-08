The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Explore More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot is batting .249 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.

Margot has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.

In three games this season, he has homered (4.6%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).

In 22 games this year (33.8%), Margot has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.2%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 22 games this season (33.8%), including six multi-run games (9.2%).

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 30 .215 AVG .284 .276 OBP .333 .327 SLG .402 7 XBH 10 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 19/8 K/BB 19/7 2 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings