Randy Arozarena Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Randy Arozarena At The Plate
- Arozarena is hitting .278 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Arozarena has had a hit in 56 of 86 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits 24 times (27.9%).
- Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (17.4%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 37.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.
Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|40
|.280
|AVG
|.276
|.404
|OBP
|.366
|.497
|SLG
|.441
|15
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|7
|34
|RBI
|24
|40/24
|K/BB
|50/21
|6
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.61).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Strider (10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.2 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
