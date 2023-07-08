The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.154 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Braves.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .278 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 36th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Arozarena has had a hit in 56 of 86 games this year (65.1%), including multiple hits 24 times (27.9%).

Looking at the 86 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 15 of them (17.4%), and in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 37.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 15.1% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 43 games this season, with multiple runs 11 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 40 .280 AVG .276 .404 OBP .366 .497 SLG .441 15 XBH 11 9 HR 7 34 RBI 24 40/24 K/BB 50/21 6 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings