Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) versus the Atlanta Braves (59-28) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 8.

The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (10-2, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Taj Bradley (5-4, 5.11 ERA).

Rays vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Rays vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Braves 5.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Read More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have posted a mark of 1-2.

When it comes to the total, Tampa Bay and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.

The Rays have been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +130 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 5.4 runs per game (495 total runs).

Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

Rays Schedule