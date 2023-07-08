Rays vs. Braves Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 8
The Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) hope to break their six-game losing run against the Atlanta Braves (59-28), at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.
The Braves will call on Spencer Strider (10-2) versus the Rays and Taj Bradley (5-4).
Rays vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Probable Pitchers: Strider - ATL (10-2, 3.75 ERA) vs Bradley - TB (5-4, 5.11 ERA)
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taj Bradley
- Bradley (5-4) gets the starting nod for the Rays in his 13th start of the season. He's put together a 5.11 ERA in 56 1/3 innings pitched, with 76 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, when he threw 3 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 22-year-old has put up a 5.11 ERA and 12.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
- Bradley has registered one quality start this year.
- Bradley has put together seven starts this year where he pitched five or more innings.
- In two of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spencer Strider
- Strider (10-2) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up two earned runs and allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings pitched against the Miami Marlins on Sunday.
- The 24-year-old has pitched to a 3.75 ERA this season with 14.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 3 walks per nine across 17 games.
- He's going for his fourth straight quality start.
- Strider has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 17 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 24-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.2 K/9 ranks first.
