Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .219 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is batting .207 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Walls has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 68 games this season, with multiple hits in 10.3% of those games.

He has homered in 8.8% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Walls has driven home a run in 18 games this season (26.5%), including more than one RBI in 5.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 29 games this season (42.6%), including eight multi-run games (11.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .173 AVG .237 .306 OBP .318 .250 SLG .466 6 XBH 13 1 HR 6 7 RBI 19 33/19 K/BB 30/14 10 SB 10

Braves Pitching Rankings