Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Braves.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .809, fueled by an OBP of .341 and a team-best slugging percentage of .469 this season.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 57th and he is 47th in slugging.
- Franco is batting .250 with two homers during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Franco has picked up a hit in 59 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 28 times.
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a home run (13.1%, and 3% of his trips to the plate).
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (36.9%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (13.1%).
- He has scored at least once 36 times this year (42.9%), including 11 games with multiple runs (13.1%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|38
|.297
|AVG
|.268
|.353
|OBP
|.325
|.527
|SLG
|.399
|24
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|27/16
|K/BB
|23/13
|14
|SB
|14
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Strider makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the righty went 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.2 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
