Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.

He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Braves.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Saturday, July 8, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field

Braves Starter: Spencer Strider

TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Discover More About This Game

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.404) and total hits (91) this season.

He ranks fifth in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Diaz has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

Diaz has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 55.3% of his games this year (42 of 76), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (14.5%) he has scored more than once.

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 35 .336 AVG .294 .420 OBP .385 .513 SLG .485 13 XBH 16 7 HR 5 19 RBI 20 26/21 K/BB 25/18 0 SB 0

