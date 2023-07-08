Yandy Díaz Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Yandy Diaz -- with a slugging percentage of .371 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4) in his most recent game against the Braves.
Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Discover More About This Game
Yandy Díaz At The Plate
- Diaz leads Tampa Bay in OBP (.404) and total hits (91) this season.
- He ranks fifth in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Diaz has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 76 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in 15.8% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 10.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- In 55.3% of his games this year (42 of 76), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (14.5%) he has scored more than once.
Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|35
|.336
|AVG
|.294
|.420
|OBP
|.385
|.513
|SLG
|.485
|13
|XBH
|16
|7
|HR
|5
|19
|RBI
|20
|26/21
|K/BB
|25/18
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and first in K/9 (14.2) among pitchers who qualify.
