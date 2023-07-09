Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Brandon Lowe -- hitting .235 with two doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Rays vs Braves Betting Trends & Stats
|Rays vs Braves Player Props
|Rays vs Braves Pitching Matchup
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .209.
- Lowe has reached base via a hit in 29 games this year (of 54 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.
- He has gone deep in nine games this season (16.7%), homering in 4.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Lowe has had an RBI in 16 games this year (29.6%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (20.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (31.5%), including six multi-run games (11.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|25
|.226
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.280
|.462
|SLG
|.340
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|39/15
|K/BB
|29/12
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.57 team ERA ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks first, 1.140 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.