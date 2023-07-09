Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Christian Bethancourt (.294 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks while batting .229.
- Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 57.1% of his games this season (32 of 56), with more than one hit 10 times (17.9%).
- He has homered in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 56), and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 15 games this year (26.8%), with two or more RBI in four of those games (7.1%).
- He has scored in 22 of 56 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.248
|AVG
|.209
|.269
|OBP
|.229
|.446
|SLG
|.352
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|9
|27/3
|K/BB
|26/3
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts through 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the righty went 6 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.45), 26th in WHIP (1.140), and 55th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
