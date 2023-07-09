Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .262 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 33 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 63rd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.
- In 55.1% of his 78 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's homered in 13 of them (16.7%), and in 5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.7% of his games this year, Paredes has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 31 times this year (39.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.8%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.242
|AVG
|.281
|.347
|OBP
|.391
|.484
|SLG
|.500
|13
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|22
|26/17
|K/BB
|27/16
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender 91 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Elder makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 24-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.45), 26th in WHIP (1.140), and 55th in K/9 (7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
