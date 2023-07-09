After going 0-for-4 in his most recent game, Jonathan Aranda and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Atlanta Braves (who will start Bryce Elder) at 1:40 PM ET on Sunday.

Jonathan Aranda Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Jonathan Aranda At The Plate (2022)

  • Aranda hit .192 with four doubles, two home runs and eight walks.
  • Aranda got a hit in 40.0% of his 30 games last season, with at least two hits in 10.0% of them.
  • Logging a plate appearance in 30 games a season ago, he hit two dingers.
  • Aranda drove in a run in six of 30 games last year.
  • He crossed home in eight of 30 games a year ago (26.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jonathan Aranda Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
16 GP 14
.233 AVG .143
.353 OBP .167
.372 SLG .257
4 XBH 2
1 HR 1
4 RBI 2
10/7 K/BB 13/1
0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Braves pitching staff was second in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Braves had the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.45).
  • Braves pitchers combined to surrender 148 home runs (0.9 per game), the fourth-fewest in the big leagues.
  • Elder (7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season.
  • In his most recent time out on Monday, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.45), 26th in WHIP (1.140), and 55th in K/9 (7).
