Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Jose Siri -- with an on-base percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, 60 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .220 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.
- Siri has had a hit in 33 of 55 games this year (60.0%), including multiple hits seven times (12.7%).
- He has hit a home run in 29.1% of his games in 2023, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 43.6% of his games this year, Siri has tallied at least one RBI. In 10 of those games (18.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 of 55 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|23
|.240
|AVG
|.195
|.298
|OBP
|.236
|.500
|SLG
|.549
|10
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|17
|38/9
|K/BB
|32/5
|4
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Elder (7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he went 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks first, 1.140 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th.
