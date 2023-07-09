Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Luke Raley (.656 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks while batting .275.
- Raley has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (19.1%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has driven in a run in 24 games this year (35.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 32 games this season (47.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.234
|AVG
|.310
|.333
|OBP
|.378
|.521
|SLG
|.637
|15
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|22
|37/8
|K/BB
|35/9
|6
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves' 3.57 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Elder (7-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks first, 1.140 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th.
