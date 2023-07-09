On Sunday, Luke Raley (.656 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Bryce Elder. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Braves.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks while batting .275.

Raley has reached base via a hit in 40 games this year (of 68 played), and had multiple hits in 16 of those games.

Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 13 of them (19.1%), and in 6.4% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has driven in a run in 24 games this year (35.3%), including nine games with more than one RBI (13.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this season (47.1%), including multiple runs in 12 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 33 .234 AVG .310 .333 OBP .378 .521 SLG .637 15 XBH 17 5 HR 10 14 RBI 22 37/8 K/BB 35/9 6 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings