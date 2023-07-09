Manuel Margot -- with an on-base percentage of .162 in his past 10 games, 138 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Manuel Margot? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Manuel Margot At The Plate

  • Margot has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .245.
  • Margot has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
  • In 4.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 33.3% of his games this season, Margot has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.
  • He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 30
.209 AVG .284
.269 OBP .333
.318 SLG .402
7 XBH 10
2 HR 1
14 RBI 12
20/8 K/BB 19/7
2 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Braves have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to give up 91 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
  • Elder (7-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
  • The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks first, 1.140 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.