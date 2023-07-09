Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Manuel Margot -- with an on-base percentage of .162 in his past 10 games, 138 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Braves.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while batting .245.
- Margot has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 66 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In 4.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 33.3% of his games this season, Margot has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (6.1%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- He has scored in 33.3% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.1%.
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|30
|.209
|AVG
|.284
|.269
|OBP
|.333
|.318
|SLG
|.402
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|20/8
|K/BB
|19/7
|2
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.57 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 91 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Elder (7-1) takes the mound for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He's put together a 2.45 ERA in 102 2/3 innings pitched, with 80 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 24-year-old's 2.45 ERA ranks first, 1.140 WHIP ranks 26th, and 7 K/9 ranks 55th among qualifying pitchers this season.
