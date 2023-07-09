The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.158 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Bryce Elder and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .276 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 46 walks.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, he ranks 37th in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Arozarena has gotten at least one hit in 64.4% of his games this season (56 of 87), with at least two hits 24 times (27.6%).

He has homered in 17.2% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Arozarena has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (36.8%), with more than one RBI in 13 of those games (14.9%).

He has scored in 43 of 87 games this season, and more than once 11 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 40 .275 AVG .276 .401 OBP .366 .488 SLG .441 15 XBH 11 9 HR 7 34 RBI 24 42/25 K/BB 50/21 6 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings