Sunday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) and the Atlanta Braves (60-28) squaring off at Tropicana Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on July 9.

The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (9-4, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Bryce Elder (7-1, 2.45 ERA).

Rays vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Rays vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.

The Rays have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 51 (68%) of those contests.

This season Tampa Bay has won 51 of its 75 games, or 68%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The Rays have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Tampa Bay has scored 496 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.

Rays Schedule