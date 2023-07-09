Rays vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 9
Sunday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) and the Atlanta Braves (60-28) squaring off at Tropicana Field in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Rays according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on July 9.
The Rays will give the nod to Zach Eflin (9-4, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Braves will turn to Bryce Elder (7-1, 2.45 ERA).
Rays vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rays vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Rays 5, Braves 4.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Under 8 runs
Rays Performance Insights
- The Rays have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Rays' last 10 games.
- The Rays have been favorites in 75 games this season and won 51 (68%) of those contests.
- This season Tampa Bay has won 51 of its 75 games, or 68%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The Rays have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Tampa Bay has scored 496 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Rays' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 4
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola
|July 5
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Zack Littell vs Taijuan Walker
|July 6
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Shawn Armstrong vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 7
|Braves
|L 2-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Charlie Morton
|July 8
|Braves
|L 6-1
|Taj Bradley vs Spencer Strider
|July 9
|Braves
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Bryce Elder
|July 14
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 17
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 18
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
