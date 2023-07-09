As they try for the series sweep, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (60-28) will clash with Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) at Tropicana Field on Sunday, July 9. First pitch is scheduled for 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Braves have -105 odds to win. An 8-run total has been set for this contest.

Rays vs. Braves Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zach Eflin - TB (9-4, 3.24 ERA) vs Bryce Elder - ATL (7-1, 2.45 ERA)

Rays vs. Braves Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Rays vs. Braves Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 75 times this season and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 51-24 (winning 68% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Rays have a 2-4 record across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Braves have come away with five wins in the seven contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Braves have a mark of 5-1 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Braves as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rays vs. Braves Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jonathan Aranda 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+195) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Wander Franco 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+190) Brandon Lowe 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+140)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win AL East -300 - 1st

