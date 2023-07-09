Ronald Acuna Jr. and Wander Franco are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays square off at Tropicana Field on Sunday (beginning at 1:40 PM ET).

Rays vs. Braves Game Info

When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Eflin Stats

Zach Eflin (9-4) will take the mound for the Rays, his 17th start of the season.

He's going for his fifth straight quality start.

Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.

In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), third in WHIP (.997), and 27th in K/9 (9.2).

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Phillies Jul. 4 7.0 4 2 2 9 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 7.0 7 2 2 7 0 vs. Royals Jun. 23 6.0 7 3 3 7 2 at Padres Jun. 17 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Athletics Jun. 12 4.2 5 4 4 6 2

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Franco Stats

Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen 28 bases.

He has a .282/.342/.466 slash line on the year.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Braves Jul. 8 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Braves Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 1

Yandy Díaz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Diaz Stats

Yandy Diaz has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI (93 total hits).

He has a slash line of .318/.405/.500 on the season.

Diaz takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three walks.

Diaz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Braves Jul. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Braves Jul. 7 3-for-4 0 0 0 3 vs. Phillies Jul. 6 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Jul. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 vs. Phillies Jul. 4 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has 119 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 44 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 41 bases.

He's slashed .335/.412/.589 so far this season.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 8 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Rays Jul. 7 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 2-for-6 0 0 0 2 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 1 at Guardians Jul. 3 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 1

Matt Olson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 54 walks and 71 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .254/.359/.569 so far this season.

Olson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Jul. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Jul. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Guardians Jul. 5 3-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Guardians Jul. 4 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Guardians Jul. 3 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

