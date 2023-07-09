Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Braves on July 9, 2023
Ronald Acuna Jr. and Wander Franco are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Atlanta Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays square off at Tropicana Field on Sunday (beginning at 1:40 PM ET).
Rays vs. Braves Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Zach Eflin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Eflin Stats
- Zach Eflin (9-4) will take the mound for the Rays, his 17th start of the season.
- He's going for his fifth straight quality start.
- Eflin will look to finish five or more innings for the fifth start in a row.
- In 16 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), third in WHIP (.997), and 27th in K/9 (9.2).
Eflin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|7.0
|4
|2
|2
|9
|0
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 28
|7.0
|7
|2
|2
|7
|0
|vs. Royals
|Jun. 23
|6.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|2
|at Padres
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|4
|2
|2
|5
|2
|at Athletics
|Jun. 12
|4.2
|5
|4
|4
|6
|2
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 21 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs, 30 walks and 45 RBI (95 total hits). He's also stolen 28 bases.
- He has a .282/.342/.466 slash line on the year.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
Yandy Díaz Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Diaz Stats
- Yandy Diaz has 17 doubles, 12 home runs, 39 walks and 39 RBI (93 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .318/.405/.500 on the season.
- Diaz takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three walks.
Diaz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Braves
|Jul. 7
|3-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 6
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 119 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 44 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen 41 bases.
- He's slashed .335/.412/.589 so far this season.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|2-for-6
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 16 doubles, two triples, 29 home runs, 54 walks and 71 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .254/.359/.569 so far this season.
- Olson takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a home run, four walks and three RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 5
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|2
|6
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 4
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Guardians
|Jul. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
