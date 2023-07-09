The Atlanta Braves (60-28) have a 2-0 series lead and aim to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays (57-35) on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

The Rays will give the ball to Zach Eflin (9-4, 3.24 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Bryce Elder (7-1, 2.45 ERA).

Rays vs. Braves Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (9-4, 3.24 ERA) vs Elder - ATL (7-1, 2.45 ERA)

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zach Eflin

Eflin (9-4) will take the mound for the Rays, his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed four hits in seven innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 29-year-old has pitched in 16 games this season with an ERA of 3.24, a 6.67 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of .997.

He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 16 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched.

His most recent time out was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing seven hits.

The 24-year-old has an ERA of 2.45, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.

Elder is trying to extend a fourth-game quality start streak in this outing.

Elder is aiming for his 18th straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages six innings per start.

He has had five appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.45), 26th in WHIP (1.140), and 55th in K/9 (7).

