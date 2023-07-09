Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Wander Franco? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco has an OPS of .808, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

In 59 of 85 games this season (69.4%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (32.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

Franco has driven in a run in 31 games this season (36.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (37 of 85), with two or more runs 11 times (12.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 38 .293 AVG .268 .356 OBP .325 .522 SLG .399 24 XBH 12 8 HR 3 29 RBI 16 27/17 K/BB 23/13 14 SB 14

Braves Pitching Rankings