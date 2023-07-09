Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Wander Franco -- with a slugging percentage of .550 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the mound, on July 9 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Braves.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco has an OPS of .808, fueled by an OBP of .342 and a team-best slugging percentage of .466 this season.
- Among qualifying batters in MLB action, he ranks 29th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- In 59 of 85 games this season (69.4%) Franco has picked up a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (32.9%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has driven in a run in 31 games this season (36.5%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 43.5% of his games this year (37 of 85), with two or more runs 11 times (12.9%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|38
|.293
|AVG
|.268
|.356
|OBP
|.325
|.522
|SLG
|.399
|24
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|3
|29
|RBI
|16
|27/17
|K/BB
|23/13
|14
|SB
|14
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.57).
- The Braves give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Elder (7-1 with a 2.45 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 102 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance was on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, when he threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks first in ERA (2.45), 26th in WHIP (1.140), and 55th in K/9 (7).
