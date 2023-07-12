The Seattle Storm (4-15) hit the road to meet Rhyne Howard and the Atlanta Dream (10-8) at Gateway Center Arena on Wednesday, July 12. Game time is 7:00 PM ET.

Atlanta defeated Chicago 88-77 in its last game. Howard led the way with 32 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals, followed by Cheyenne Parker with 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks. Seattle lost to Washington 93-86 in their last game. Jewell Loyd (39 PTS, 50 FG%, 9-16 from 3PT) ended the game as Seattle's top scorer.

Dream vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-275 to win)

Dream (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+230 to win)

Storm (+230 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-6.5)

Dream (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 172.5

172.5 When: Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: FOX13, Prime Video, and BSSE

Dream Season Stats

Because of the Dream's defensive struggles this season, ranking worst in the WNBA with 87 points allowed per game, they've been forced to lean on their offense, which ranks third-best in the league scoring 86.7 points per game.

Although Atlanta is allowing 36.1 rebounds per game (worst in WNBA), it ranks second-best in the league by amassing 36.8 boards per game.

The Dream are dishing out 19.1 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the WNBA in 2023.

Atlanta has come up short in the turnover area this year, ranking second-worst in the league with 14.5 turnovers per game. It ranks sixth with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

The Dream are making 6.9 threes per game (seventh-ranked in WNBA) this year, while putting up a 36.5% three-point percentage (fourth-ranked).

With 7.4 threes conceded per game, Atlanta ranks sixth in the WNBA. It is allowing a 32.8% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks fourth in the league.

Dream Home/Away Splits

The Dream have scored at a higher rate in home games than away from home in the 2023 season (87.9 at home versus 85.8 on the road), but have also allowed more points in home games than on the road (90.6 opponent points per home game versus 84.1 on the road).

In home games, Atlanta averages 2.1 fewer rebounds per game than on the road (35.6 at home, 37.7 on the road), while it allows its opponents to grab 2.2 more boards in home games than in road games (37.3 at home, 35.1 on the road).

The Dream average 17.6 assists per home contest, 2.7 less than their road game average in 2023 (20.3). So far in 2023, Atlanta has committed more turnovers at home than on the road (15.1 turnovers per game at home versus 14 on the road), but has forced more turnovers at home than on the road (13.3 per game at home versus 13.1 on the road).

The Dream make 0.7 more three-pointers when playing at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (6.6). They also shoot a higher percentage at home (40.8% in home games compared to 33.3% on the road).

In 2023 Atlanta is averaging 8.3 three-pointers allowed at home and 6.7 away, while conceding 35.5% shooting from distance at home compared to 30.6% away.

Dream Moneyline and ATS Records

The Dream have a 2-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Dream have played as a moneyline favorite of -275 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.

Atlanta is 10-6-0 against the spread this year.

Atlanta is winless ATS (0-1) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites this season.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dream have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

